The police officer convicted of killing George Floyd will face his sentence on June 16

The sentencing date was set at 1:30 PM local time (2:30 PM EST) in a court in Minneapolis, according to a schedule published by the judiciary.

Derek Chauvin faces 12-and-a-half years in prison, but his sentence can be extended if the judge concludes that there are aggravating circumstances.

The 45-year-old white police officer was convicted of killing the 40-year-old black man by kneeling on his neck for about ten minutes during his May 2020 arrest in Minneapolis.

George Floyd’s death became a symbol of police brutality against minorities in the United States.

His torture was photographed by a passerby. The scene, which was broadcast on social media, spread around the world, sparking outrage protests and calls for in-depth reform for US police, who are regularly accused of racism.

Minneapolis Police investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that an investigation will be opened in the Minneapolis Police Department to determine whether or not they are Follows unconstitutional or illegal police model or practices .

The aim of the investigation is to determine whether the police are systematically using excessive force, including during legal demonstrations.

Several other fatal police errors occurred during the three weeks of the trial, adding to tension in the northern US city.

On April 11, Don Wright, a 20-year-old African American, was killed by a white police officer during a regular traffic stop in the suburbs of Minneapolis.

His death led to violent demonstrations for several days.

Just before the verdict was announced, a 16-year-old black girl was shot dead by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. According to the intervening camera footage that the officer carried, it appeared that she had attacked another girl with a knife.