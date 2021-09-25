Bolsonaro’s son tests positive for COVID-19 after UN assembly

Representative (Brazilia) Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, announced on Friday that he had contracted COVID-19, the third case of the Brazilian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I feel fine and started treatment,” the 37-year-old parliamentarian wrote on Twitter, questioning the health passport requirement imposed by certain cities in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.

We know that vaccines are being developed faster than usual. I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and contracted COVID-19. Does this mean that the vaccine is useless? No. But I think this is another argument against the health passport.

Another member of the Brazilian delegation to the United Nations, Health Minister Marcelo Quiroga, also contracted the virus. He tested positive in New York after the General Assembly and had to stay in quarantine in a hotel in the American capital.

The first case was a diplomat who arrived in New York the day before the Brazilian president.

Jair Bolsonaro without a mask in New York

Not immune to COVID-19, Jair Bolsonaro has been seen several times without a mask while staying in New York.

On Sunday evening, shortly after he arrived in the US, photos posted by two ministers on social media showed the far-right president eating pizza on the street. A joke attributed by Brazilian media to his refusal to be vaccinated, which prevented him from obtaining the health passport needed to enter restaurants.

Jair Bolsonaro has been back in Brazil since Wednesday, and is in solitary confinement at his official residence at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, due to his contact with Minister Quiroga.

He must undergo a new PCR test this weekend: in the event of a negative result, he will be able to resume his normal activities.