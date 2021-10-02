Crisis in the NWSL: Commissioner Lisa Bird has been fired

The crisis is deepening in the NWSL. Commissioner Lisa Bird and Senior League Legal Counsel Lisa Levine have been removed from their positions by the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors has reported. the athlete Friday.

The decision comes the day after the dismissal of a coach who was the subject of accusations of sexual misconduct against players. As a result, the weekend’s matches have been postponed.

This week and most of the season has been very traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I played. I’m sorry for the pain so many feel Commissioner Lisa Bird said in the wake of the weekend program’s cancellation.

Fifa also took part on Friday and opened an investigation.

As part of this investigation, FIFA will contact various parties, including US Soccer and NWSL, regarding player protections and allegations of abuse. The organization wrote in a statement.

Soccer also announced an investigation into the conduct on Friday distasteful It is mentioned in the certificates. The union says it will call an experienced detective who will be given a complete independence He undertakes to announce the results of the investigation.

Article from the site the athlete It was published Thursday that testimonies of sexual harassment and coercion emerged from several players who had worked with Paul Riley since 2010. North Carolina Courage responded hours later by firing the coach.