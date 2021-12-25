Pierre Hébert and his little companions: comic partners!

In a studio that resembles a colorful game room equipped with hidden cameras, on each program Pierre Hébert will be accompanied by well-known characters, including Anne-Elisabeth Boss, Marie Soleil Dion, Cynthia Wu Miho and Mario Tessier. , Maxime Landry, Claude Cobra, Mathieu Baron, Alex Peron, Antoine Vizina, Phil Labresse and Phil Roy.

Pierre Hébert Photo: Sphere Media / Karine Dufour

I would like to be a little bird

Often times we like to see how our children behave when we are not around. Are they honest? Are they polite? Are they… tanning? We have access to all of this thanks to games like: donkey tail (with transparent headband!), snake challenge or quick dress up like a fireman or firefighter, or even thanks to the general culture quiz.

Watch the trailer

The unpredictable little tanner

Do these little kids dare to press the red button when it’s forbidden to touch? Will they tell Grandma her cookies are really bad? Will they denounce the bad move of a friend or friend?

Les petits tannants Photo: Sphere Media

Families who can anticipate their children’s reactions will win a great prize…their kids choose! Tanning or tanning, we really adore them, laughing heartily at their spontaneous reactions.

tanning kidsStarting Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8 pm.