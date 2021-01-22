The release of the next James Bond movie has been postponed for a third time

This third report was first posted on the Twitter account of the famous British secret agent, accompanied by the movie poster with actor Daniel Craig in his iconic Bond suit.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of cinemas around the world to close and disrupt the schedules of most major productions, some of which have chosen to release their films on broadcast platforms to curb the loss of revenue. .

Last fall, Bond Production announced the postponement of the 25th installment of the series until April 2, 2021. So it can be seen in cinemas all over the world .

MGM said in a statement to France Press Thursday that To die can wait It will now be released on October 8, 2021.

The movie’s world premiere, which was tentatively scheduled for March 31, 2020 in London, had already been postponed for the first time due to the pandemic.

In this new installment of the saga, which is supposed to be the last for Daniel Craig, James Bond quits his Secret Service activities and finally enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. But peace of mind is soon cut short when his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, comes to ask him for help.

The Means From history he is embodied by Egyptian American Ramy Malek, who won the 2019 Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, the famous singer of the rock band Queen.

Next to him are Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Anna de Armas, Ben Wishaw, and Christophe Waltz.

The official theme of the movie is also titled No time to die, Performed by Young American singer Billie Eilish.