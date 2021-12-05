The right to an abortion is at risk in the United States

The presence of a majority of conservative judges raises concerns about the worst in terms of abortion rights in the United States.

• Read also: Americans, Exceptions to Abortion

• Read also: US Supreme Court tends to restrict abortion rights

• Read also: Apparently the Supreme Court is leaning toward blocking Texas abortion law

“We have a very useful counterweight to conservatives in the Supreme Court. 6 out of 9,” Luc Laliberte reports on LCN Sunday.

This imbalance resulted in part from the three appointments of former US President Donald Trump in just four years.

However, in 1973, in the rule of Ru F. Wade, the right to abortion was guaranteed.

“The strategy in a few states in the past few weeks has not been to reverse the decriminalization of abortion. Since 1973 we can have an abortion, what we have been trying to do among opponents of the right to abortion is to restrict access,” the specialist explains.

He did not change some states to add more difficult conditions for patients and very high demands on some medical clinics.

“What is new is that this time we are open among judges to review the decriminalization of abortion (…) I have been covering US politics for years and this is the first time we are also close to decriminalizing this provision,” explains Mr. Laliberte.

Watch the full interview in the video above.