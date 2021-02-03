The Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg’s appointment to transport

(Washington) Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg became gay prime minister in US history on Tuesday, after the Senate confirmed his appointment as Minister of Transportation.

New Secretary Joe Biden, who promised a safer, more modern and greener infrastructure, received 86 votes in favor and 13 against.

“Mr. Buttigieg is committed to working with members of both parties to improve railways, transit, highways and more,” Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote, citing rural and urban centers.

“Our economy must be rebuilt better than ever before, and the Department of Transportation can play a central role in achieving this,” Pete Buttigieg, 39, said during a hearing on January 21 before senators, the usual procedure before any cabinet appointment.

He also insisted on the will of the Biden administration to ensure equal access to transportation, and demanded greater proximity to local elected officials.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, assured that his experience as an elected local representative of a small American town will make it possible to address national issues in a more realistic way.

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden unveiled a 10-year investment plan to build schools, roads, bridges, railways, pipelines and enter a clean energy economy.

Pete Buttigieg, who had made herself known to the general public through her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, regularly accompanied her husband Chasten during the campaign.