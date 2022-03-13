CH: Joel Edmondson returns in front of a full house

Defender Joel Edmondson finally plays his first game of the season for the Canadians, on Saturday evening, when the Montreal club welcomes a visit from the Seattle Kraken.

• Read also: Five memorable moments from the last week in the world of sports

• Read also: Hostile reception for “Ovi” in Calgary

• Read also: Great reward for Cole Caufield

“He’s a tough defender, tough to face, interim coach, Martin St. Louis, qualified for Edmondson, during his press conference on Saturday. I can’t wait to get him back in action. He’ll talk to us during the game… I don’t think he’ll come in and play 20 or 22.” Min. You have to be careful when the guys are back in training.

Watch the match on TVA Sports and beyond Sports direct value added tax From 6 pm with pre-match.

Edmondson has recovered from a lower back injury, and has not played since his last Stanley Cup Final in July.

There is no doubt that the Canadian will want to put in a good show in this match, which will be sold out, due to the permitted return of the full audience.

This is the second meeting between the Canadian and the Kraken, but it is the first lane of the Seattle Expansion Club in Montreal. On October 26, Kraken signed their first ever home win with a 5-1 victory over the Habs at Climate Pledge Arena.

Among the residents of Montreal, Arturi Likonen is considered the player of the hour. With six goals and two assists in five games, the Finn has just racked up eight points, one more than Nick Suzuki (two goals, five assists) during this period. Additionally, Mike Hoffman, Ben Chiarot, and Cole Caufield averaged one point per game during that series. In today’s match, Laurent Dauphin will be disqualified.

This Saturday night win would make Kraken the second expansion team since 1967-68 to win their first two games against the CH, a feat accomplished by the Los Angeles Kings. He has only one win in his last 10 matches (1-7-2).

Jordan Eberle has a point in each of his last three games against the Canadians (one goal, two assists) and four assists in his last four games. Among the publications, goalkeeper Philipp Grobauer has won his last three matches against the Canadian since March 24, 2018.