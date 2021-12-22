The unexpected sequel to the cult sci-fi trilogy revives the myth

On screens Wednesday, December 22 Resurrection Matrix Signed only by Lana Wachowski, she has not been accompanied by her sister Lilly for the first time since 1996 (related with). their movies after matrix (Jupiter, the fate of the universeAnd atlantic cloudsAnd fast racer) did not achieve the expected success. So a fourth was needed matrix ?

Neo is back at Thomas Anderson, a hard-hitting video game designer, inspired by the three movies. matrix. Neo is now part of The Matrix, a virtual reality in which machines preserve humanity. Morpheus, who plucked it from him in the past, returns to Neo to revive his memory. Thomas Anderson will find Trinity, who accompanied him in his fight against the Machines, but is now also integrated into the Matrix. Will they be able to cross the mirror again into a universe that has taken on a new face and a new dimension?

Heroes are immortal, and the resurrection since Christ is a leitmotif that has proven itself in fiction. James Bond lived more than twice, and Ripley was cloned in it Alien 3 Superman is revived in Justice Squad. Neo is not the hero of Christ? He brought Trinity back to life by kissing her ReloadedJesus also raised Lazard and Prince Charming Snow White. And if there is an “s” in the resurrection, the title of this fourth part, is that Trinity and Neo will reclaim their beginnings in a virtual world that they had conquered, but which computers have once again taken over. This resurrection is a return to the consciousness of the two heroes who were in the grip of the Matrix.

Lana Wachowski made the machine work well. It recreates a more refined look, deepens the feelings between Neo and Trinity, and the choice between the “blue pill or the red pill” determines whether or not you stay in the illusion. The concept of “deja vu”, introduced in the second part of the epic, was also deepened. She skips the initiative to continue the same “adventure (which has already been seen) in this fourth film, while revamping it. The film also uses a number of images from a previous authorship that New and Trinity say they saw.”





And through this integration of the triple in resurrection (movies in movies) that this last part accomplishes its purpose: to make the audience believe that they too can be in the matrix. In the movie he is watching, the previous authorship is evoked by characters who are themselves part of this virtual world. We, the spectators, won’t we also be a part of it? This intertwining effect between different levels of reality reconnects to the origin of 1999: success. The picture is plush too, but the action scenes abound at 2h28 of the movie with a bit of a warm flair. Resurrection Matrix He’ll swear, but why wasn’t Lily Wachowski’s fifth and sixth opus signed with Lana? Given the Hollywood scriptwriters’ crisis (no less than five on that pension), it wouldn’t be surprising to see sequels emerge in the coming years.





