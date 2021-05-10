The vaccination is suitable for everyone

On Sunday, the vaccination center at Place Sports Experts in Laval welcomed nearly 300 people with special characteristics. The Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS) in Laval has created a training course there that adapts to adults with intellectual or physical disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

Choral Laplant

Journalism

People like Marie Jose Kidio, 49, a former Special Olympics swimmer, have intellectual and physical disabilities.

Upon entering the building, Mr.I Cadieux is welcomed by a dedicated tutor, who assesses each patient’s needs. After that, she was taken directly to the registry office, where her information was written down. A date has also been set for her second dose.

Portrait of Robert Skinner, Los Angeles Press Marie-Jose Cadeau (right), upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Then Marie-Jose Cadeau moved to a second table, with a CISSS staff member, for her medical evaluation. The lady was chatter, and happily chatted with the clerk in the white lab coat who was answering her questions. “Very good!” She shouted when asked to describe the organization of the place.

Case after issue

“The idea was to adapt the day to the needs of clients,” explains Caroline Saumur, CISSS Coordinator of Rehabilitation in Intellectual Disability and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. And she asserts that “no two people have the same restrictions.”

Thus, an autistic person who fears large spaces, such as the entrance to the vaccination center, can be immediately transferred to a room where all the registration steps have been performed.

Hypersensitivity is a common feature of people with autism. Thus these small parts make it possible to reduce the stimuli. Registration and evaluation steps for someone who finds it difficult to navigate, for example, can also be combined.

After the administrative steps, mI Cadieux walked into a room, where the inoculum was injected. “I didn’t feel anything!” The woman started to leave.

Marie-Jose Cadeau presented herself to the vaccination center alone. However, support comes for many people with special needs.

In the compartment facing mI Kdeo, Vasiliki Macri hugged his son, George Statopoulos, while he was receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She was also able to impregnate her by accompanying her son with a specific syndrome throughout the process.

When he left the small room, the young man smiled under his mask, and raised his thumb in the direction of the photographer. Journalism. “I am a tough guy,” George, when asked if his vaccine was causing any pain, replied.

Portrait of Robert Skinner, Los Angeles Press George Stathopoulos (right) accompanied his mother Vasiliki Macri as he received his vaccination.

M. saidI Al-Maqry to rehabilitate the vaccination process. She said she was happy to receive the vaccine to help end the epidemic.

All staff at the vaccination center have been trained in order to respond appropriately to those with special needs, explains coordinator Caroline Saumur.

They were provided with “social scenarios,” which are a series of pictures showing how the vaccination works. Pictograms are also available to communicate with people who need them.

The entire site is also available for people with physical limitations. He added that the vaccination process also aims to be “simple and short” for people with intellectual disabilities.I Brine.

Caroline Saumur said she is open to opening more vaccination venues like on Sunday if demand arises.

Reconciling well-being and vaccination

The coordinator of the Regional Committee of Intellectual Disability Associations (CRADI), Jesselyn Joule, said that the caucus of 33 community organizations was “really about the well-being of people” when developing this vaccination campaign. A counseling was also conducted with organizations helping people with physical disabilities.

CRADI made technical data sheets available to its member organizations where it was possible to see the specific services provided at each pollination site. The document is updated every Monday.

Even if not all places offer all services, “every CIUSSS has adapted a special environment for people who are sensitive to sound, light and the presence of other people,” the master recalls.I I toured.

The CRADI Coordinator also indicates that in-vehicle vaccination has already been introduced to people who do not want to get out of their car, but do want to receive the vaccine.