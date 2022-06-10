Study finds that eating fish can cause serious illness

Recommended even twice a week by health authorities, consumption of fish will not be good for health. On the contrary, it would increase the risk of suffering from serious, and sometimes fatal, diseases, alert US researchers.

if it washandles recommend eat fish At least twice a week to prevent cardiovascular disease and promote the proper functioning of the retina, brain and nervous system, American researchers have opposed the recommendations of the health agency. A large study conducted by experts from Brown University, in the United States, established a Association between fish consumption and increased risk of skin cancer. Work published in the magazine Cancer causes and controlAnd the She reveals that this common food increases the risk of skin cancer, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.

Skin cancer: a common food that increases the risk of skin cancer Regular consumption of fish may increase the risk of skin cancer, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.

22% increase in risk of skin cancer

With more than 15,000 new cases annually in France, according to figures I“National Cancer InstituteAnd the Estimated in 2018, represents skin cancer 10% of skin cancers. American researchers have identified an unexpected risk factor for this disease: Daily consumption of fish.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers analyzed the data of more than 490,000 people between the ages of 50 and 71. Scientists have notably studied the consumption of this food (amount, frequency) but also the type of fish eaten (tuna, fried and non-fried fish). The result: fishWhether it’s fried or not Increase the risk of malignant skin cancer by 22% It promotes the growth of abnormal cells in the outer layer of the skin. People who ate an average of 42.8 grams per week (about three meals).

Arsenic and mercury are involved

If the benefits of fish have long been praised, especially thanks High in Omega 3 What does this food contain? The goal of researchers is not To discourage people from eating fish Just because of these discoveries,” Eunyoung Cho, the study’s lead author, cautions.

According to the specialist, the specific adverse effect will come from contaminants found in fish, such as PCBs, dioxins, arsenic, and mercury.”

The study, which did not verify the levels of these pollutants in the participants’ bodies, claims that More research be ” necessary to study the potential biological mechanisms underlying these associations.”

