Nonessential businesses reopen in Quebec and Levis

Hence, non-core businesses can reopen five weeks after closing.

Starting this morning, for example, it will be possible to go to a store to get summer clothes during business hours.

I’m really happy. We have waited for that moment like Christ. We’re happy, and hopefully, she does well, because she’s still so long Magali Solano, owner of clothing store Nanas Chic, says.

André Leclerc, Vice President of Chaussures Leclerc Photo: Radio Canada

Vice President of Leclerc Shoes, André Leclerc, is pleased to be able to reopen his 10 stores. He says the financial losses are large and hopes there will be no more shutdowns.

We feel very happy to welcome our customers in all of our stores. The staff found it difficult. We hope this is the last time we close our doors, people are vaccinated and that we are safe , He says.

He also wants the Legault government to authorize the restaurants soon to reopen. Its closure causes a drop in sales, both in malls and in commercial arteries.

As long as the restaurants are not open, we will suffer from discounts. On Saint-Jean Street, we’re talking about 80% 85% discounts compared to 2019 sales. We hope the restaurants will open as soon as possible. André Leclerc mentions.

Nanas Chic also suffered huge financial losses. Magalie Solano will have to fill her stores’ opening hours herself, due to a lack of income.

I cannot afford to hire staff. I work from Monday to Sunday in my store. I don’t have a choice at the moment , Emphasizes.

During the five weeks of closing, Leclerc Shoes delivered approximately 150 online orders per week. These sales enabled the company to be able to pay a portion of the fixed costs.

I say thank you again. Quebecers bought locally. This is what made us during those weeks André Leclerc thought.

The curfew pushed back

Residents of Capitale-Nationale and Lévis will also be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the parks and commercial streets for longer tonight. They will need to go home by 9:30 PM, instead of 8 PM.

For their part, high school students return to class every day for the elders, and every day for first and second secondary students.

South of Vallée-Jonction, part of Beauce is still subject to special measures, but elementary students can nevertheless return to school.

In cooperation with Marie-Pier Mercier.