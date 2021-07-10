The Witcher: Netflix Announces Season 2 Release Date

Badly affected by the epidemic, filming the second season of the series the magician It wasn’t easy, it only ended last April. However, we finally know the release date of this new batch of episodes on Netflix: December 17th.

The broadcaster announced on Friday, during a virtual WitcherCon event, which was organized in association with CD Projekt.

The second season, consisting of 10 episodes, will start where the first left off. Geralt and Ciri will finally be reunited, after long moments of wandering alone.

Other than that, this first edition of WitcherCon also allowed the announcement of the release date of the animated film. The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf, which will hit Netflix on August 23, as well as release a next-gen version later this year The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt About PS5 and Xbox Series X/S et PC.

Note that this upgrade will be free for those who already own the game and will introduce new content inspired by the Netflix TV series.

