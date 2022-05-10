After nearly 20 years, the Juno Awards are back in Edmonton

According to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), the ceremony will take place at Place Rogers. Music fans will also get a week of festivities from March 6 to March 12, culminating in the unveiling of the winning artists.

Edmonton has not hosted a major mass of music in the country since 2004. The party was then hosted by singer Alanis Morissette.

Academy President Alan Reed told the program on Tuesday Edmonton in the morning from CBCCanadian Broadcasting Corporation He and his team have been working to bring Junos back to the Alberta capital for a long time.

” We have been working on it for nearly six years. We have planned with the local host committee for Junos to return to Edmonton, and we are very pleased. » – Quote from Alan Reed, President Karas Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences Recording

Alan Reed explained that the choice of the city is mainly due to its diverse music scene, referring in this regard to the Edmonton Folk Festival, which he sees as One of the best music festivals in the country.

unexpected economic gains

Junos is a starting point for local artists who are therefore offered the opportunity to play against musicians with a solid reputation and also to better introduce themselves to the audience.

In addition to this, in addition to the artistic and ceremonial aspect, the Juno Awards contribute to the economic vitality of the host city. According to Mr. Reed, the economic impact of this city is generally between $10 and $12 million. So it also has a definite financial advantage, he added.

Ticket details and prices will be announced this fall.

In Toronto in 2022

June 2022 will take place on May 15 in Toronto. They will be hosted by Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu who played the lead role in the Marvel movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu is also known thanks to the famous comics rest kim.

Shortlisted candidates for this year’s awards in Edmonton include Shawnee Kish, Maria Dunn, Jens Lindemann and Brett Kessel.

With information from Kashama Fida Mahatram