The case of Meng Wanzhou | Judge denies accepting new evidence

(Vancouver) The British Columbia Supreme Court judge will not allow new evidence to be accepted in the extradition case of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Nick Wells

Canadian Press

Assistant Chief Justice Heather Holmes said the request from MI Meng’s use of documents obtained from HSBC was rejected by a Hong Kong court, with the reasons for the decision later explained.

M lawyers.I Meng told the judge in June that the documents included internal email exchanges and spreadsheets that undermine the fraud allegations against the CFO, proving that the US misled the court in its summary of the case against her.

Attorneys Mark Sandler and Scott Fenton argued that the case prepared by US prosecutors against their client, which was passed to Canadian officials to justify her arrest, was not an accurate description of what HSBC knew about Huawei’s involvement in Skycom.

Attorneys for the Attorney General of Canada asked the court to dismiss Mr.I Meng allowed the new evidence to be presented at his extradition hearing, saying the argument was more appropriate for a planned fraud trial in the United States, rather than his extradition hearing in Canada.

MI Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s control of Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran.

The CFO and Huawei deny the allegations in this case.

“Respect the court’s decision, but unfortunately for its outcome,” Huawei Canada said in a press release on Friday.

“The hearings are continuing and we insist on our support for the pursuit of justice and freedom that Mr.I Meng,” the statement read to the media.

The judge’s decision is the latest in a series of demands and arguments her lawyers have put forward to prevent the extradition of Mr.I Meng.

The initial extradition hearing was scheduled for April this year, but the judge gave her lawyer more time to review Hong Kong court documents. The extradition case is now scheduled for August 3.

arrest mI Meng at Vancouver Airport in December 2018 at the request of the United States caused friction in relations between Canada and China. The arrest and detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig shortly after the arrest of Mr.I Meng is widely seen as retaliating against the Chinese government.

MI Meng is still on bail, staying in one of her two multi-million dollar homes in Vancouver with her husband and children.