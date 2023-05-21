The World Health Organization launches a new global network for detecting infectious diseases

The government said the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) will provide a platform connecting countries and regions and improve sample collection and analysis systems. from .

This network should facilitate the rapid detection and tracking of infectious diseases, the exchange of information and the identification of measures to be taken in order to prevent health disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be based on genomics, which consists of sequencing the genomes of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens and studying their performance to determine the extent of infection, its severity and the way it spreads.

The data collected will feed into a larger surveillance system to identify infectious diseases in order to intervene to prevent their spread, as well as to develop treatments and vaccines.

An “ambitious” and “energetic” device

general manager of from, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described as ambitious This new device is indicating that it can run A vital role in health care safety .

” As was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is stronger when it unites to combat common health threats. » – Quote from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the World Health Organization

The new network, whose launch comes on the eve of the World Health Assembly, which gathers member states every year in Geneva from will have a secretariat inside the center from named Epidemiology and Epidemiology Intelligence Center a platform dedicated to gathering intelligence on epidemics and epidemics.

It will connect experts from around the world in genetics and data analysis, from the public, academic and private sectors.

Everyone shares a common goal: to detect and contain disease threats before they become epidemics and pandemics and to improve routine disease surveillance Al said from .

Serialization is at the heart of the antivirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of studying the genome of viruses to combat the diseases responsible for them.

Without rapid genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2, the virus responsible for the disease called COVID-19, vaccines could not have been developed as quickly or effectively. from .

New variants of the virus, the most contagious, cannot be identified so quickly.

Genomics is at the heart of effective pandemic preparedness and response confirmed from He pointed out that the genetic analysis of pathogens is also necessary to control many diseases, whether it is influenza or AIDS.

The United Nations said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some countries to improve their genome-sequencing capabilities, others still lack the means to collect and analyze samples. from .