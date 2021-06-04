There will be a race at Drummondville Town Hall

He was elected unopposed last year, and this time around, Alain Carrier will have to compete against at least one opponent to retain his seat.

Mother of a family and municipal councilor since 2015, Stephanie Lacoste already knows the municipal apparatus well.

I wanted good leadership Quote from:Stephanie Lacoste, candidate for mayor of Drummondville

I promised voters not to impose a single vision by relying on a diversity of opinions to move the city forward.

We just went through a pandemic that isn’t over yet. We hope things continue to go well this way. In order to relaunch the city, I want it to be done in a benevolent, dynamic and coordinated way Mrs. Lacoste says.

Drummondvilloise also promises to lead an idea campaign free of personal attacks.

I believe in collective intelligence. I think when you take an idea and present it to a lot of people with diverse experiences, eventually the idea is definitely improved and made more sustainable. , refers to Mrs. Lacoste.

Discuss ideas

Elected partly unopposed over the past year, after his only challenger withdrew, the outgoing mayor sees in this candidacy the possibility of starting a debate of ideas.

I have nothing against that. Frankly, I want the opposition and then I want to demonstrate to people with a campaign things to say, things that are clear and precise, so that’s what I want in this campaign. Alan Carrier advances.

Stephanie Lacoste will reveal some of her campaign priorities in the week of June 14.

Councilman Eve Grundin has promised to show his colors in a few days on his potential candidacy for mayor of Drummondville.

Based on information from Jean Francois Dumas