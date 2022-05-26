This song known to all Quebecers is also present in 30 countries and you do not know it

In 2018, while on a trip to Europe, I was alarmed to hear a familiar tune being played on the radio in a bar in Bruges.

• Read also: Koriass in turn adds a new house to the song Barbies Resto Bar Grill

She was very popular songs Lipo Vitris d’Otto. Except those weren’t the usual lyrics.

“lipo repairs, lipo replaces,” specifically, has been replaced by other words, Flemish.

You’ve already heard the Canadian version of songs “Quick Glass Repair, Quick Glass Replacement,” but I would have never guessed the song crossed the Atlantic.

At the time, I found this very strange, but my curiosity didn’t lead me any further.

Nothing has changed until this morning during my morning session of TikTok I came across the same familiar tune.

“Safelite Repair, Safelite Replacement.” This song, coming from the United States, was chosen to compile ads coming from all four parts of the country.

Like New Zealand with “Reform Smith and Smith, replace Smith and Smith”. For the majority of countries, it is Carglass.

A quick Google search led me to information I should have found four years ago. Lebeau, Speedy Glass, Safelite, Carglass and others belong to Belron, an English group that specializes in auto glass.

In total, Belron operates in more than 34 countries.

So if you find yourself traveling one day and hear the infamous earworm, don’t drown in it.

“The sack of chips tells, the sack of chips explains.”

Also on the bag of potato chips: