Thomas Pesquet promotes the flag for the “On the Shoulders of Giants” festival

“I came locally from the theater, and I don’t hide it from you“Thomas Pesquet starts from the beginning. The Norman astronaut who was born in Rouen and who grew up in Aufay (Seine Maritime) came to spread science.”I came to talk not about past science but about science in relation to humans, technology, the environment and the challenges that lie ahead in the coming years.He explained, and for that, he went back to his last mission in space, the Alpha mission.

“Excellent teacher, famous”

For about twenty minutes, Thomas Pesquet returned in detail to his last mission in space. Discuss the latter’s challenges, missions, dangers, his best memories, and his worst as well. Before being attacked by a barrage of questions from the audience.

Thomas Bisquet is back on his last mission in space, the Alpha mission. © Radio France

– Bradley D’Souza

“The most interesting thing is to hear your questions and answer them“The Norman astronaut launched at the beginning of his intervention. Here he is serving.”What do you have to do to go into space? Who decides your experiences? What did you put in your bag?The questions were many. And none of them were avoided by Seinomarin.

Thomas Bisquet is one of seven European astronauts selected to train in the US Artemis program in order to possibly go to the moon in a few years.