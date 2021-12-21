Thousands of layoffs in the coming days?

New indefinite government restrictions on businesses could temporarily lay off thousands in the coming days.

• Read also: New restrictions: Pubs and schools are now closed

• Read also: Quebec closes bars over festive season: ‘It would be very hard to pass’

Casinos, bars, cinemas, theaters, spas, amusement parks and training centers had to close yesterday.

Restaurant owners also have to deal with limited traffic, and some have had to revise their hours.

Already, due to the closure of the casinos, Lotto-Quebec was playing around, Monday, with the possibility of thanking more than 2,300 workers.

a surprise

At Cinémas Guzzo, businessman Vincent Guzzo has not ruled out the possibility of having to make cuts as well. It can no longer accommodate clients in its 10 theaters in Quebec since 5 p.m. Monday.

“I wasn’t expecting that day. I was expecting a 10 pm curfew” magazine, specifying that he has had to spend $14 million since March 2020 to try to save his company and help his employees.

” I have Feeling That we will have to put people on foot. […] With all the money we lost, I don’t think we can keep everyone on Payroll The president continued.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business stepped up on Monday to demand direct assistance from Quebec for all small and medium-sized businesses affected by the new closures.

Ottawa announced Monday that it plans to pump billions of dollars into assistance programs for businesses and individuals.

Fear of slowing down

In terms of manufacturing, we’re keeping our fingers crossed. This sector of activity was considered “essential” a year ago.

As a result, the chief executive of Quebec’s manufacturing and export company, Véronique Proulx, does not fear a forced shutdown such a rapid spread of disease among workers that manufacturers are forced to slow their production.

To avoid such a scenario, Ms Proulx urges the government to “facilitate rapid access to screening tests and their results for all Quebec workers as soon as possible”.

In the meantime, it is believed that companies are setting up special work cells and schedules, as in previous waves, in order to avoid workers crossing each other without reason as much as possible.

– With QMI

Support Programs For individuals and companies

The Canadian Workers Insurance Benefit provides income support of $300 per week to eligible workers.

The Local Insurance Support Program provides businesses facing new temporary local closures in an amount up to the maximum amount of grants available under the Wage Support and Rental Support Programs.

The Canadian Economic Stimulus Benefit for Family Caregivers of $500 per week is extended from 42 to 44 weeks.

The Canadian Economic Incentive Sickness Benefit of $500 per week is available for 6 weeks.

The Tourism and Hospitality Stimulus Program provides support through wage subsidies and rental subsidies.

The Hardest hit Business Recovery Program provides support to other businesses that have suffered heavy losses through wage subsidies and rental subsidies.

The Canadian Economic Recovery Employment Program targets eligible employers whose current earnings exceed 10%, and the support rate increases to 50%.

to see also