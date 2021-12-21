Whistler Film Festival | Awards for Confessions and Nouveau-Québec

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

Two feature films from Quebec, confessions by Luc Picard and New Quebec By Sarah Fortin, who won awards this weekend at the Whistler Film Festival in British Columbia.

Andre Duchesne

Journalism

with New QuebecSarah Fortin won the Boerse Prize for Best Screenplay.

Starring Christine Beaulieu, Jean-Sebastien Korchesne, Jean-Luc Canabe, Jean-Marc Dalby, New Quebec It is defined as “diving into the heart of the Innu and Naskapi communities at the crossroads of musical genres”.

We follow the couple, Sophie and Matthew, who pass through Schefferville to settle a chalet sale, are trapped in this town due to a police investigation and deal with the reality of the local Aboriginal people.

Still in Whistler but a few days ago, MI Fortin also won an EDA Award for Best Feature Film Directed by a Woman. This award is presented in cooperation with the Alliance of Women Film Journalists. Sandrine Browdor Desrosiers and Carmine Pierre Dufour also won an EDA award for their short film. family.

New Quebec It is scheduled to hit theaters in Quebec on February 4.

On the other hand, confessionsThe story of murderer Gerald Gallant who killed 28 people and committed fifteen attacks, mostly on bikers and heavy-duty criminals, Luc Piccard received the Boerse Award for Best Achievement.

Christian Picture Films / Movies LES OPALE Luc Picard directs and plays the main character in confessions.

Picard also defended the main role of the film, surrounded by actors David La Haye, Sandrine Besson, Evelyn Gilinas, Danny Baudault and others.

Sylvain Gay signs the script, which is an adaptation of the book Galant: Confessions of a Hitman Journalists Eric Thibault and Felix Seguin from the Investigative Bureau of Montreal Magazine.

This movie is scheduled to be shown in Quebec on Friday, March 11th.