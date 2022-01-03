Load separation at CHU de Québec-Université Laval

CHU de Québec will postpone thousands of appointments and close operating rooms on Wednesday in order to treat COVID patients, whose number is increasing in hospitals in the region.

This reduction is necessary because nearly 800 employees are in isolation or sick.

No positive employees have returned to work since Health Minister Christian Dube indicated this may be necessary to avoid further shedding.

“We must now understand that the rubber band is too tight and we see the white in the middle,” said Martin Beaumont, president and CEO of the foundation.

As of January 5, activities in operating rooms will be reduced to 56%. Thus, approximately 300 surgeries will be postponed each week.

This strategy will provide 60 nurses to focus on COVID hot spots.

Also, approximately 10,000 non-urgent face-to-face appointments will be postponed or scheduled remotely. This will free up about 50 speakers.

“The current situation in terms of our workforce is absolutely formidable. The challenge is huge and our employees are currently dedicated,” emphasized Mr. Beaumont.

He reminds Kippers to be patient and understanding about the situation.

The situation is also difficult in Chaudière-Appalaches.

CISSS had a total of 71 hospitalizations of COVID, nine more than the day before. Among them, 14 patients are in intensive care, an increase of two since Saturday.

And the number of employees in isolation or who tested positive yesterday reached nearly 800 employees. A few asymptomatic workers were able to return to work.

The situation is getting worse in Quebec hospitals

– 62 hospitalized patients injured

– 10 COVID patients in intensive care – 4 of them are in pediatrics

– 13 positive patients in the emergency room are waiting for a place

The load season begins on Wednesday

– 300 postponed surgeries per week

10,000 deferred or telemedicine appointments