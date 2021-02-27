Tiger Woods is getting better health

His entourage announced, Friday, via the golf player’s Twitter account, that the treatment provided to Tiger Woods for serious leg injuries after a car accident “was successful and he is recovering.”

The statement stated that the hero was transferred to the prestigious Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he underwent “new follow-up procedures for his injuries this morning,” without further delving into the nature of this care.

“The measures have been successful and he is now recovering in good spirits,” said the short text published under the name “Al-Nimr and his family.”

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods underwent an extensive operation at UCLA Harbor Hospital, a trauma center where he was evacuated by emergency services shortly after the accident, due to “multiple open fractures” in his right leg that required his insertion. Metal bar in the tibia and screws to strengthen the foot and ankle bones.

According to the policeman who discovered the wounded and the conscious hero in his badly damaged car, Tiger Woods “was very lucky to have managed to get out alive.”

Tiger Woods rolled several times after apparently losing control of his car on a steep and collision-prone road near Los Angeles.

According to the county chief, Woods was traveling “at a relatively faster speed than normal” on a section set at 72 km / h, specifying that no sign of braking was observed.

No other vehicle was involved and nothing indicated that the golfer was under the influence of alcohol or other substances, according to the first items from the investigation that could last several weeks.

Tiger Woods has been in the mega-city of California due to his sponsored tournament, the Genesis Invitational, which wrapped up last weekend.

On Sunday he said he had surgery on his back for the fifth time, and said he was not sure he would play the Masters role in April. The champion won 82 PGA championships in his career, tied with legendary Sam Snead (1912-2002).