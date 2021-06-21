New world-class skate park in Montreal

Thirty-five years after the Olympic Games in Montreal, the city has a new skate park of international caliber. It opens just in time for International Ski Day on June 21.

Located on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park and accessible from Sherbrooke Street, the skate park is free to skateboarders of all levels. This is an area of ​​10,000 square meters in addition to the concrete bowl that opened in 2019.

This skate park will allow not only international competitions, but also Montreal residents to play sports.

The security installations cost about $8 million. Additionally, the fountain designed by architect Roger Tailibert was re-run in 1976.

A professional skater’s point of view

“For the skateboarding community, having something cool skate parks Like it concretely, which combines the two disciplines of skiing, and Street and the parkIt’s really unusual,” explains Annie Guglia, a professional snowboarder. “Plus, it’s central in Montreal. When I started skiing, we didn’t have any infrastructure. For young people, it’s really unusual.”

Ms. Guglia almost qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo, where skateboarding will be an Olympic sport for the first time. Three Canadian athletes, British Columbian Andy Anderson, Matt Berger and Mickey Papa, will participate.

The skate park is open from dawn to dusk, 7 days a week.