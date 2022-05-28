Toronto FC tries to revive

The Toronto-Chicago duel is not like a clash of titans. TFC’s last league win dates back to April 16 and Fire’s victory goes back to March 19. Queen City representatives are among the teams that have scored the most goals (25 in 13 matches) and those from Windy City are the team that has scored the least (11).

Either way, you get three points, and Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley doesn’t think Chicago will be easy prey because the guys on this team Well organized defensively He counted on Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri, the highest-paid player in MLS and one of the greatest talents in the ring.

At the beginning of the season, we see a lot of tight and difficult matches. They are still trying to figure out what they are and how they can improve it in several aspects. In this sense, I see a lot of similarities with our team He said Friday at the TFC Training Center.

Toronto FC started the 2021-2022 season well despite having an inexperienced team and the arrival of a new coach, but they have been faltering recently. He lost five consecutive matches before drawing 2-2 with DC United last Saturday. On Tuesday, he defeated the Halifax Wanderers in the Canadian Championship quarter-finals.

It wasn’t easy until now Striker Jordan Perosa. We had to learn a lot working with a new coach and with a lot of new players in the dressing room, but it’s one of the best groups I’ve ever been in. And I think that’s why we never saw him give up. We fight every game until the last minute. That’s why there is something positive to learn from this sequence.

” We expect a fight, a hard fight [samedi]. They have a lot of talented players like us who are trying to find ways to win on the road and at home, so we expect we’ll have to fight back. » – Quote from Toronto striker Jordan Piroza

Injuries have certainly not helped the TFC issue this season. MLS 2020 MVP Alejandro Pozuelo stumbled due to injury. As for Jaquel Marshall-Ruti, Noble Okello and Chris Mavinga, they did not get the green light to return to work.

On Saturday, the win will go to the team that wants to win the most and is looking for the best ways to get there.

The game will start at 7 pm. BMO . field.