Total War: Warhammer III annoncé

Sega Studio and Creative Assembly both ad Strategy game development Total War: Warhammer III. The latter will be released later in 2021 on PC (Epic Games Store and Steam). Feral Interactive studio has been tasked with creating a port for Linux and macOS which should coincide with the release version of Windows.

Sega has confirmed that in addition to the non-physical version, a physical version of Total War: Warhammer III will be offered in certain regions. The story of the game takes place in the era of Carl Franz. Therefore, the universe is based on 8The tenth Warhammer Fantasy Battles edition.

In all, Total War: Warhammer III will have nine Legendary Patrons to play as well as more factions than the previous two games. For example, first, you can use the Kislev and Cathay factions that were built in collaboration with Creative Assembly.

This is part of the official press release in French:

The decisions you will make Total War: WARHAMMER III It will constitute the conflict that will overturn the mysterious reality TEastern regions Until Worlds of Chaos Infested with demons. This creation, the culmination of Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy, offers an unprecedented strategy game experience.

Due to its exceptional size, this clash includes new symbolic races from The universe of warhammer is a wonderful battles game, Which first appeared Kislev And the Cathy In the video game, as well as factions Mess (ChornAnd the NurgleAnd the Slanesh And the Zinc). Players will go to war with the largest variety of mythical heroes, gigantic monsters, flying creatures and magical powers the series has ever seen.

“Our goal from the start was to create a series of games that would take players on an amazing journey through this world that we all love so much.” Explained Ian Roxberg, Director of the Game. “The tremendous support from players made the first two successful matches and took our ambitions to the next level.” This is why we can’t wait for everyone to experience this third episode. “

“Le savoir-faire, l’implication et la fidélité au monde de Warhammer dont Creative Assembly a fait preuve au fil des années en travaillant sur l’illustre franchise Total War Warhammer ont fait le bonheur de Games Workshop, ainsi que celui des fans du the whole world. “ Said John Gillard, Global Head of Licensing. “Creating and developing the armies of Cathy and Kislev for this project has been very interesting for our developers and we look forward to seeing them in action on this massive third release.”

In a new massive campaign, you will have to choose between saving a dying god or harnessing his powers. Each race offers you the possibility to take a different path in the terrifying world of chaos, whose decisive consequences will rule the fate of the world.

The next confrontation will swallow up everything. Will you be able to conquer your demons? Or would you order them?

Pre-order now Total War: WARHAMMER III Certainly steam, On theEpic Games Store Or buy it directly from the developers on store.warhammer3.totalwar.com. For more information about Total War: WARHAMMER III And other games Total war Under development, go to www.totalwar.com And we followed The social networking site Facebook And the Twitter. Subscribe to YouTube channel From Total War to receive the latest game news and videos.

Total War: Warhammer III Trailer