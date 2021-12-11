OnePlus 9 no longer has the right to Android 12

OnePlus recently officialized Android 12, More precisely OxygenOS 12, overlay it, for the OnePlus 9 range. Since the beginning of the week, the update has been rolled out but some users have noticed bugs and missing features. In the face of these returns, the Chinese company remains true to its values, i.e. listening to its community, And the publication of Android 12 / OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is pending. The company specifies, to Android Police, that its software team is working to resolve these many issues. Successful connection to reassure users.

In a press release, oneplus Announce: ” We are aware of the issues with the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is working on a fix. We will be suspending this software update and releasing a new version as soon as possible The company did not specify when this expected frequency will arrive for affected users. Among the bugs, We are talking about concerns about making or receiving calls, modifying codes, deleting call recording, etc.

The loss of customization options in particular is what annoys some people in the community, as OxygenOS is known for such great freedom. While waiting for a new version of OxygenOS 12, avoid placing your OnePlus 9, Always in promotion, Until now.