Trump attends rally for candidate accused of sexual assault

Former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend meetings on Sunday with a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska accused of sexual assault by eight women, including a local elected official.

• Read also: Public hearings regarding the storming of the US Capitol are scheduled for June

• Read also: More than 200 immigrant children have been reunited with their families, under Trump

Donald Trump’s Save America organization said the meeting, which was originally scheduled for Friday near Omaha, was postponed for two days due to the bad weather alert in the region.

“Due to inclement weather, including potential winds of over 60 mph, hailstorms, and even potential tornadoes, I will not be traveling to Nebraska tonight,” the former president wrote in a press release, announcing his arrival Sunday evening. “.

Charles Herbster, a 67-year-old millionaire who made his fortune from farming, denies the accusations that have fueled controversy in this rural and conservative state.

Julie Salama, elected to the Senate, said on a daily basis Nebraska exam that the contestant lifted her skirt and engaged in foreplay at a public event in 2019. He was also accused by seven other women who preferred to remain anonymous.

“I’m not looking for media attention or any benefit, I’m not going to lie and say that didn’t happen,” she said in a statement, adding that she was 22 years old.

Charles Herbster, whose fortune comes from selling bull semen, must speak near Omaha alongside the former president, who has also been accused in recent years of sexual assault or harassment by several women.

According to Politico, Donald Trump was notified of the charges against the Nebraska candidate and yet he reiterated his support for him by pushing him to defend himself.

In his statement, Mr. Trump thanked Charles Herbster for his “professional work with us” and concluded: “See you Sunday!”

Herbster, a former presidential agricultural adviser, denied the accusations, which he called a “slander campaign” and “politically motivated lies”.

Donald Trump, a key figure in the Republican Party, has backed several figures with a tainted reputation with accusations of assault or harassment, including Rob Porter, the White House aide who was forced to resign in 2018 after his ex-wives accused him of abuse.

He also gave his support to former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was charged in 2018 with attempted sexual assault while he was a high school student in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh accepted, he defended Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Alabama Senate, accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Mr. Moore lost the election in a state he got, however.

Charles Herbster faces other candidates in the May 10 Republican primary.