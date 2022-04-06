Two Sherbrooke Montreal police officers seek to intercept stolen cars

A man in his twenties was arrested on Highway 10 in Magog sector at the wheel of a car that was reported stolen overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Sergeant Nicholas Schultus, explains that the Sherbrooke Police Department prepared a report at approximately 4:20 a.m. of the theft of a Dodge truck.

Our police started a chase on Interstate 10. They were able to intercept the car around 4:30 AM. Sergeant Schultus explains.

A few hours before night, the police were less fortunate.

A Honda CRV was reported stolen around 2:30 a.m. in Sherbrooke.

The thief headed to Montreal via Interstate 10.

We also received information from the Sherbrooke Police Department. The chase was conducted at an average speed of 160 km / h. Our police officers took turns trying to intercept the car. There were no traces or accidents during the chase an SQ spokesperson explains.

For security reasons, the police chose to stop the chase as soon as they arrived in Montreal around 3:30 a.m.

” When chasing, we must take into account the safety of other road users in relation to crime. » – Quote from Sergeant Nicolas Schultus, spokesperson for Certe-de-Quebec

The investigation is continuing into this case. At the moment, we cannot establish a link between the two flights confirms Sergeant Scholtus.

Sherbrooke has seen a wave of thefts since the start of 2022.

“This is a situation we live in in several areas near Montreal. There has been an increase in car thefts in recent months,” said Sergeant Schultus.