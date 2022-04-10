UFC 273: Volkanovsky wants to add Korean zombies to his roster

Saturday 9 April 2022. 9:00 pm

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Alexander Volkanovsky (23-1) will be looking for his legend on Saturday. The Australian will defend the featherweight title in the UFC 273 gala final against Chan Sung Jung (17-6), known as korean zombie.

It will be his third title defense, he’s been a champion since his first fight against Holloway in 2019.

Volkanovsky looked out of the way for a while, with his last four victories coming against Brian Ortigam, Max Holloway (twice) and Jose Aldo. will try to add korean zombie on his fishing board.

For his part, Young has not been in the octagon since June 19, 2021, when he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. In his previous fight in 2020, he was korean zombie He leaned against Ortega.

In the Gala semifinals, Jamin Sterling will put his welterweight title on the line against Peter Jan.

This will be the second fight between the two men. Initially, Yan was disqualified due to an illegal knee injury in the fourth round.

Sterling took the opportunity to put his hands on the belt.