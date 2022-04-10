sport

UFC 273: Volkanovsky wants to add Korean zombies to his roster

April 10, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Alexander Volkanovsky (23-1) will be looking for his legend on Saturday. The Australian will defend the featherweight title in the UFC 273 gala final against Chan Sung Jung (17-6), known as korean zombie.

It will be his third title defense, he’s been a champion since his first fight against Holloway in 2019.

Volkanovsky looked out of the way for a while, with his last four victories coming against Brian Ortigam, Max Holloway (twice) and Jose Aldo. will try to add korean zombie on his fishing board.

For his part, Young has not been in the octagon since June 19, 2021, when he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. In his previous fight in 2020, he was korean zombie He leaned against Ortega.

In the Gala semifinals, Jamin Sterling will put his welterweight title on the line against Peter Jan.

This will be the second fight between the two men. Initially, Yan was disqualified due to an illegal knee injury in the fourth round.

Sterling took the opportunity to put his hands on the belt.














fight Categories consequences
Alexander Volkanovsky against. Jung Chan Sung feathers
Aljamin Sterling against. Peter Yang cocks
Gilbert Burns against. Khamza Shemayev welterweight
Mackenzie Dern against. Tessia Torres straw
Vince Bichel against. Mark Madsen light Madsen by unanimous decision
(30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Ian Gary against. darian weeks welterweight Underway by unanimous decision
(29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
Anthony Hernandez against. Josh Framed means Hernandez by unanimous decision
(30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
Aspenlad against. Raquel Pennington cocks Bennington by unanimous decision
(29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mickey Gal against. Mike Mallot welterweight Mallott by K.-O. In the first round
Alexey Oleinik against. Jared Vandera heavy Oleinik submitted in the first round
Beira Rodriguez against. Kay Hansen straw Rodriguez by unanimous decision
(29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Julio Ars against. Daniel Stannus cocks Arce by unanimous decision
(30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

See also  Daniel Walcott's wonderful little story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.