Kings eat one whole!

Bruins made short work of the poor kings.

It only took a minute in the first half before Jake Debrosk hit the net. From that moment on, the Bruins never looked back.

Brendan Lemieux tried to wake his people up at the end of the first match when the score was 2–0 by engaging in a furious fight with Trent Frederic, but to no avail. Final mark, Boston 7, Los Angeles 0.

DeBrusk is also the one who scored the first three goals of the game. It was the first hat-trick of his career, and the performance takes his tally to 14 in 2021-22.

Patrice Bergeron made a good match with one goal and two passes, as did his teammate Brad Marchand, who collected assists. It should be remembered that DeBrusk recently had the chance to play with these two inseparable ones, Bruce Cassidy preferring to pair David Pasternak in Taylor Hall and Eric Hola in Unit Two.

For Jeremy Swayman, this is the second closing this season, and he has achieved the feat with 34 saves.

You can watch highlights of the other two NHL games played on Monday night below.

