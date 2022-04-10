SEGA opposes the new version, notes in the world

It’s been two days since the remake of The House of the Dead was released on the Nintendo Switch in its physical version, because the boxed game will only arrive on May 26 with the help of Microids. In the meantime, it’s time to take a look at the scores for this title that appeared a bit in the most complete indifference. Going to Metacritic, we see that The House of the Dead Remake gets it A score of 58% was established for 15 reviewss. Aside from a nice 8.5/10 from Nintendo World Report, the opinions are unanimous, the game isn’t very good. Not only does it fail in its graphics but it’s totally ugly for its remake which doesn’t really make any differences to the original game, it’s a shame. In terms of gameplay, the SEGA title doesn’t do much better with unappealing sensations, poor controls, and a meager age. Too bad, because it was a chance to bring back the classic shooter of the ’30s and ’40s that was able to be spotted in arcades and on consoles in the late ’90s/early 2000s. They planted themselves on a remake of Panzer Dragon. Here are all the notes:

