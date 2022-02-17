Ukrainian cross country skier fails doping test

“The sample analysis identified the presence of metabolites of mesterolone, which belong to the class of androgens and anabolic steroids, and methylhexanamine and heptaminol, which belong to the class of anabolic steroids,” he said. ITAinternational testing agency In his press release.

The sample was taken on February 10 (10km classic style day) in Zhangjiakou, the site of the Nordic Games’ events, the body that created it said. This isInternational Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ButWorld Anti-Doping Agency ) in 2018 to oversee anti-doping programs during the Olympics.

Athlete has been notified and paused said the ITAinternational testing agency .

Kaminska, 34, competed in the individual race (70), the classic 10 km (79) and took part in the 4 x 5 km relay with Ukraine taking 18th place.

Iranian skater Hossein Savah Shamski was suspended for the duration of the Games on February 9 due to a positive test for anabolic steroids conducted in competition on February 7.

Valeeva’s resounding case, named after the Russian skater who tested positive for a banned substance, arose from a test conducted at the end of December during the Russian Championships.

His positive test was notified during the Olympics, forcing This isInternational Olympic Committee In particular, to bring a case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( TASCourt of Arbitration for Sport ) after Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency lifted his temporary suspension.