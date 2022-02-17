Ukrainian cross country skier fails doping test

“The sample analysis identified the presence of metabolites of mesterolone, which belong to the class of androgens and anabolic steroids, and methylhexanamine and heptaminol, which belong to the class of anabolic steroids,” he said.ITAIn his press release.
The sample was taken on February 10 (10km classic style day) in Zhangjiakou, the site of the Nordic Games’ events, the body that created it said. This isand the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)But ) in 2018 to oversee anti-doping programs during the Olympics.
Athlete has been notified and pausedsaid theITA .
Kaminska, 34, competed in the individual race (70), the classic 10 km (79) and took part in the 4 x 5 km relay with Ukraine taking 18th place.
Iranian skater Hossein Savah Shamski was suspended for the duration of the Games on February 9 due to a positive test for anabolic steroids conducted in competition on February 7.
Valeeva’s resounding case, named after the Russian skater who tested positive for a banned substance, arose from a test conducted at the end of December during the Russian Championships.
His positive test was notified during the Olympics, forcing This isIn particular, to bring a case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS ) after Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency lifted his temporary suspension.
the TASOn Monday, she confirmed the lifting of the suspension, without commenting on the facts of the case, and Kamila Valeeva, 15, must participate in the free program Thursday, after she took first place in the short program.
“Alcohol scholar. Twitter lover. Zombieaholic. Hipster-friendly coffee fanatic.”