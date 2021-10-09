United States: Justice restores Texas anti-abortion law

This highly restrictive law, which went into effect on September 1, bans abortion as soon as the fetus’s heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy, when most women do not know they are pregnant.

Texas federal judge Robert Pittman temporarily blocked him Wednesday after a complaint from the Joe Biden government. This court will not allow this appalling denial of such an important right to continue for another day The judge wrote in his decision.

Then, six weeks later, abortions resumed in state clinics.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, appealed to the New Orleans Federal Court, known to be one of the most conservative in the country, which ruled in his favour.

Big news tonight Mr. Paxton tweeted as soon as the appeal decision was issued. I will fight the excesses of the federal government at every turn , he added.

Planned Parenthood immediately responded, believing that this ruling Once again ignoring half a century of precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion .

to the Supreme Court

In all likelihood, the US federal government will appeal the decision of the Court of Appeals to the US Supreme Court.

The latter in 1973, in its symbolic ruling Roe V. Wade, guaranteed a woman’s right to have an abortion, then specified that it be applied as long as the fetus is not viable, i.e. around 22 weeks of gestation.

In recent years, laws similar to those of Texas have been passed by a dozen other conservative states, and have been struck down in court for violating this jurisprudence.

The Supreme Court should step in and stop this madness , responded in a press release by Nancy Northup, president of the association reproductive rights centerwho defends the right to abortion. This harsh law hits hard on those who already face discrimination in accessing health care , she added.

But in September, for the first time in nearly half a century, the Supreme Court refused to block entry into force of a Texas law, which similarly violates that principle.

The Supreme Court justified its inaction New procedural questions , Texas law consists of one device: entrust exclusive It is up to citizens to ensure that the procedure is respected by encouraging them to file a complaint against organizations or people who assist women with illegal abortions.

possible precedent

The position of the Supreme Court in this case was considered as a turn right Of the Supreme Court, which has six out of nine conservative justices, including three appointed by Donald Trump.

On October 2, thousands of protesters took to the streets of America to defend the right to abortion.

This fall the Supreme Court is also set to consider a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and could take the opportunity to write in black and white against its jurisprudence.

If the court were to rule out the Roe v. Wade, every state would be free to ban or allow abortion.

About 36 million women in 26 states, or nearly half of American women of childbearing age, are more likely to lose the right to an abortion, according to a report by the U.N. Planned Parenthood Posted in early October.