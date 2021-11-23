US on list of countries with ‘worrying’ democratic setbacks

The number of countries struggling with “democratic decline” (a more serious and deliberate form of democratic erosion) has never been higher than in the past decade , we read in The State of Global Democracy Report 2021 , released Monday by IDEA International, an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the development, strengthening and sustainability of democratic political institutions headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Thus the United States and Slovenia joined the poor list of democratic countries that experienced significant democratic erosion, along with countries that already existed, such as Brazil, India, Hungary, Poland, and the Philippines. The organization, which analyzed global trends from 2020 to 2021.

« It is noteworthy that the United States, the stronghold of global democracy, has fallen victim to authoritarian tendencies and lost a large number of rungs of the democratic ladder. » – Quote from Excerpt from the 2021 Report on the State of World Democracy

This is the first time that the country, which has always been a beacon of democracy and free world leader It has been criticized at this point since the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) has engaged in such an exercise.

While the report on the studied period notes an increase in Appealing the election results […], including in well-established democracies , IDEA International indicates a watershed moment.

A historic turning point came in 2020-2021 when former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 elections in the United States. , writes organization. The Donald Trump refused to admit defeat was given Role In other countries, notably Brazil, Mexico, Myanmar and Peru, according to IDEA International.

Unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and associated misinformation have undermined basic confidence in the electoral process [américain]culminating in the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021 , the report states.

The setbacks recorded by the United States appear to be of concern to IDEA International Secretary-General Kevin Casas Zamora, who also quotes from The growing trend to challenge reliable election results, and efforts to suppress unbridled turnout and polarization .

« The apparent decline of democracy in the United States […] It is one of the most disturbing developments in democracy around the world. » – Quote from Kevin Casas Zamora, Secretary General of IDEA International

Declining civil liberties and government controls point to serious problems in the foundations of democracy For his part, he regretted in an interview with AFP, one of the study’s co-authors, Alexander Hudson, who still considers the United States high level democracy .

It also confirms A decline in the quality of freedom of association and assembly during the summer 2020 protests In the wake of the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in May of the same year.

The Data show that the downturn began at least in 2019 , Determines.

Drift toward authoritarianism

Earlier this year, thousands of people in several towns in Myanmar protested against the military coup. Photo: afp via getty Images/-

Democracy is in danger From the start, IDEA International. Authoritarianism has gained ground, notes the organization, which categorizes countries into three categories: democracies (a group that includes declining democracies), hybrid regimes and authoritarian regimes.

On the other hand, authoritarian abuses have increased in non-democratic countries.

Last year, Afghanistan, Soon passed into the hands of the Taliban After the departure of the American forces, Mali – two countries that were considered hybrid regimes – fell into the camp of authoritarian regimes.

On the other hand, the democratically elected governments, on their part, Adopting increasingly authoritarian tactics […], often with significant support from the population .

Some of the most disturbing examples of regression can be found in some of the world’s largest countries Brazil and India, the report says.

victim coup The army, at the beginning of the year, Myanmar, is, No longer a democracy .

The overall result is alarming:

« For the fifth year in a row, nearly three times more countries are moving toward authoritarianism than countries are moving toward democracy. » – Quote from Excerpt from the 2021 Report on the State of World Democracy

According to IDEA International analysis, about 70% of the world’s population now lives in countries ruled by hybrid or authoritarian regimes, or in democracies experiencing setbacks.

More precisely, more than a quarter of the planet’s population lives in the countries of the latter group.

The 2021 IDEA International assessment, under review, identifies 98 democracies and 20 hybrid regimes, including Russia and Turkey, as well as 47 authoritarian regimes, including China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to AFP.

Zambia, which is now considered a democracy, is the only country that has moved up the democratic ladder.

The organization draws its conclusions about countries from several indicators of democracy that fall into five broad categories: fundamental rights, governmental representation, administrative impartiality, the vitality of checks and balances, and citizen participation in democratic life.

As you notice it Pro-democracy movements have challenged repression in many places, such as Belarus, Cuba, Eswatini, Hong Kong and Myanmar .

Social movements to combat climate change and racial inequality have emerged around the world and continue to make their voices heard, despite pandemic restrictions. , she adds.

Impact of COVID-19

covid-19 pandemic These threats are exacerbated [à la démocratie] By imposing states of emergency, spreading disinformation, and suppressing independent media and freedom of expression The report also highlights.

Thus, the majority of countries have put in place problematic measures of human rights or respect for democratic rules, says the International Institute for Democracy and Elections, which looks at many cases in these provisions. Illegal, disproportionate, without time limits or unnecessary .

For example, India is the democracy that, during this period, committed the most democratic violations, as IDEA International notes. The violations you identify range from the use of force in enforcing COVID-19 regulations to Oversight of citizens who criticize its management of the epidemic Through containment, especially in Kashmir.