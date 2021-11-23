Trudeau’s government hopes to pass four bills by Christmas

According to him, the government in particular plans to legislate to continue providing financial support to Canadians working in certain sectors of the economy still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. I think Canadians want to take immediate action on this. , he argued.

A bill should also be passed to ensure that anti-vaccine activists cannot protest in front of health facilities or threaten people who work there. According to Mr. Holland, there is a great consensus in this subject.

The government is also planning legislation to ensure that all federally regulated workers are entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave. Holland said no one needs to feel like they have to go to work sick to be able to pay their bills.

Finally, a bill banning conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation, will be returned to the legislative slate for adoption. A piece of legislation was discussed about it, but it died on the order sheet due to an election call.

Regular business will resume in the House of Commons this week, following the Government’s Address from the Throne, which will be read by the Governor-General of Canada on Tuesday afternoon. They will then be suspended on December 17 for the holiday season. It is due to return to the House of Commons on January 31.

Before attending the Throne Address, MPs returned on Monday afternoon to elect one of their peers as Speaker of the House of Commons. The last Liberal Speaker of Parliament, Anthony Rutte, was given a second term.

This election, chaired by the Dean of the House of Commons, the Quebec bloc Louis Blamondon, took place in practically a full House, despite the pandemic. Conservative MP Richard Lehawkes, who contracted COVID-19 last week, is one of the few absentees.

Urgent Flood Discussion Needed

In another record, the NPDNew Democratic Party The Conservative Party called for an emergency debate on climate change and the need to rebuild flood-damaged infrastructure in British Columbia.

President NPDNew Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh announced on Monday that his party intends to call for an emergency debate as soon as possible to learn more about the government’s plan to tackle the climate emergency.

According to Mr. Singh, as these disasters are expected to become more common, it is imperative that the federal government invest proactively to make communities more resilient and better prepared.

a atmospheric river It hit British Columbia from November 14-15, dumping 300mm of rain in two days.

This bad weather has left at least four people missing and a fifth is missing. Much infrastructure, including roads and railways, was damaged.

Richard Canning, MP for the National Party of British Columbia, told Parliament Speaker Anthony Rutte that he wanted to be able to submit his request for an emergency debate on Wednesday.

Two British Tory MPs, Ed Fast and Dan Albus, in turn argued that an urgent debate was needed due to the scale of the damage and vital federal assistance in rebuilding the road network.

Towards continued work in mixed mode

Everything indicates that the parliamentary work of 44NS The legislature will soon run under a mixed formula, as it has been for over a year now.

Both Mr Holland and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed on Monday that they support this modus operandi.

« Until the end of the pandemic, let’s keep this flexibility to work together in a reasonable way and in the safest way possible. In my opinion, this makes sense. » – Quote from Mark Holland, Prime Minister in the House of Commons

The votes of members of these two parties will in all likelihood allow this approach, which the Conservative Party and the Quebec bloc to challenge.

What we want is for Parliament to sit, for the members to be there, the ministers, and to answer in the council. , the conservative parliamentary leader in the House of Commons, Gerard Deltell, said in an interview with all morning.

Mixed working style allows members of Parliament to participate in parliamentary work, and even vote, without being in the House of Commons. This is to prevent all 338 MPs from accessing the House of Representatives, thus increasing the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Holland told CBC on Sunday that he wants the mixed mode to be favored at least until next June, so that the debate doesn’t constantly return to the table until then.

Haro contains preservatives that are not supposed to be fortified

A month ago, the Internal Economics Council, the governing body of the House of Commons, ruled that all MPs must be vaccinated enough to enter the House of Commons, unless they have a medical exemption. However, exempt members must attend A recent negative result of a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 .

The speaker of the government’s lower house said Monday that all Liberal MPs have now been vaccinated. He said a person who until recently received a medical exemption has finally been vaccinated.

The National Democratic Party and the Québecois Caucus have already said all of their members have been vaccinated, while conservatives are refusing to reveal who in their caucus has not received two doses of the required vaccine.

In an interview with Behind the scenes of powerConservative Party leader Erin O’Toole confirmed, Sunday, that he and 118 MPs will be present at Parliament House on Monday.

According to a recent count from The Canadian Press, 36 Conservative MPs refuse to say whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The Netherlands hinted on Monday that an unusually high number of Conservative MPs had received a medical exemption, casting doubt on the legality of the reasons given for obtaining it.

According to public health officials, he said, 1 to 5 out of every 100,000 people could benefit from this exemption. So it may be possible to relieve one or two of the 119 Conservative MPs, he noted, but it is statistically unlikely that there will be more.

The Speaker therefore believes that the military censor in the House of Commons, who is responsible for checking the status of MPs’ immunization, should also be able to verify the reason given to justify the exemption.

« If the doctor’s letter expressly states that the exemption is coming [d’une des] 6 or 7 specific terms are acceptable [pour une] A medical exemption is enough for me. » – Quote from Mark Holland, Prime Minister in the House of Commons

His opponent in the Quebec bloc, Alain Terrain, indicated that his party would see with a good eye Examination of medical exemptions granted to Tory MPs, Under certain conditions set by the Internal Economic Council .

The NDP leader also said he would agree with this approach.