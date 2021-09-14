Vaccination: a former Canadian loses his position

Former Montreal Canadiens defender Brett Clark was forced to step down as assistant coach at the Colorado Avalanche school club Monday night because he is unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Even if the team in question did not clearly indicate the exact reason for the 44-year-old’s departure, the circumstances appear to be similar to those of Sylvain Lefevre, the former assistant sacked by the Columbus Blue Jackets. ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies driver Tim Branham will replace Clark.

“Under the new league protocols, I am not allowed to take over my coaching duties for the Colorado Eagles at this time,” Clark commented on the Avalanche Twitter account.

The former hockey player played with the “Avs” from 2003 to 2010 and after retiring at the end of the 2013-2014 campaign, joined their organization.

Earlier this month, Rocky Thompson quit his job as co-head coach with the San Jose Sharks for the same reasons. The National Hockey League requires that “any person whose occupation, role, position, or access includes or permits personal interaction (within 12 feet) with team operations personnel (including players) be vaccinated.”