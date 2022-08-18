NHL | The Canadian gets Sean Monahan out of the flame

The Canadians have reportedly acquired 27-year-old striker Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Journalism

This was reported by journalist Elliot Friedman and various sources. Details of the exchange, however, remain unknown.

The Calgary Flames, who are said to have just signed a seven-year deal with striker Nazim Qadri, needed to make some space to stay below the salary cap. Monahan will enter the final year of his seven-year contract at $6.3 million a year this season.

Center spent his nine seasons in the National League with the Flames, his first-round pick, sixth overall, in 2013. After an 82-point season in 2018-19, he’s slowed down due to wrist and hip injuries in recent years. His offensive output has been greatly reduced. Last season, he scored 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 65 matches.

Monahan missed the end of last season because he had to have surgery on his right hip.