Vaccination: Canada outperforms the United States

For the first time since the pandemic began, the percentage of people who have received two doses of the vaccine in Canada is higher than in the United States, Global News reports.

• Read also: Vaccination: EU officials say the EU has overtaken the US

• Read also: US sees ‘unvaccinated pandemic’ emerging

• Read also: direct | Latest developments on COVID-19

According to the site covid19tracker.ca, 48.7% of the Canadian population is now fully vaccinated.

In the United States, 48.4% of Americans have had two injections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 45,027,522 doses have been administered across Canada since the vaccination campaign began, as of Saturday afternoon.

So far, 69.4% of Canadians have received at least one dose, compared to 55.9% of Americans.

While the United States has begun its lion vaccination campaign, the latter has seen a significant slowdown in its pace over the past three months. During this time, Canada solved distribution problems and was able to speed up the pace of vaccination.