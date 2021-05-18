Vaccines: Biden announces sending an additional 20 million doses to third countries

Washington | US President Joe Biden announced on Monday that an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to third countries by the end of June.

“Today, I announce that we will share the doses of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson with the rest of the world,” he declared during a speech from the White House. “The United States will share at least 20 million doses of these doses,” he added.

The announcement brings the total number of vaccine doses promised by the White House to 80 million.

“It will be more than five times what any country has provided so far,” Biden said. He stressed that “more than China and Russia,” stressing that the United States will not seek to use these vaccine distributions to obtain anything from the recipient countries.

When asked about the countries that would benefit from these vaccines, a spokesman for the US executive authority, Jane Psaki, said that he remained elusive, simply promising details about the allocation criteria “in the coming days.”

At the end of April, Washington pledged to provide other countries with 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the latter has not yet received the green light from the US health authorities and shipments have not started, and therefore have not started.

In an assessment of the situation in the United States, the tenant of the White House welcomed the stunning improvement recorded in recent weeks.

He stressed that “the battle against this virus is not over (…) but every day the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter.”

“For the first time since the start of the epidemic, cases of Covid virus are declining in all 50 states,” he added, adding that 60% of American adults have now received at least one injection.