Venice mayor condemns ‘two idiots’ surfing on Grand Canal

The mayor of Venice (Italy) on Wednesday denounced “two fools” who were photographed water skiing on the Grand Canal, serving dinner to those who recognize them.

Later, after his call went viral on Twitter, Luigi Brugnaro announced that the duo had been found and their boards confiscated. He added that they would be treated “as they deserve”.

Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della città … chiedo a tutti di aiutarci per punirli anche le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate … urgent servono più poteri ai Sindaci in full list!

“Here are two arrogant fools making fun of our city,” wrote Luigi Brugnaro, posting a video showing two young men on skis pulled by a speedboat on the canal, the Italian city’s most famous waterway. “I offer dinner to those who will recognize them!”

However, he seemed to admit there wasn’t much he could do to stop the skaters, saying, “There is an urgent need to give mayors more power over public safety.”

Having turned into a ghost town during the confinement due to COVID-19, Venice once again attracts tourists from all over the world and its canals are, as before the pandemic, bustling with intense boat traffic.