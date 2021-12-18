[VIDÉO] A goal from a goalkeeper in QMJHL!

A match that hockey fans will never tire of happened in the match between the Shawinigan Cataracts and the Drummondville Voltjores, when goalkeeper Antoine Colombe scored in the empty net on Friday night.

The Colombian’s success was overshadowed by a hat-trick Charles Baudouin, who saved 33 times to allow the “Cats” to win 7 to 4. He is also the first janitor to light the lantern in the match. Shawinigan formation history.

Felix Rivern, Zachary Massicott and William Villette were other top scorers for the winners, who had to compose without Maverick Burke and Xavier Borgolt, who would represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The armada stands up to huskies

Miguël Tourigny continued his dream season by collecting two passes to help Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeat Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3 at Glencore Arena.

The full-back thus maintains his position at the top of the Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as the top scorer among defenders, with 40 points in 30 games.

His teammates Simone Benard, Xavier Sarasin and Jonathan Fauchon also scored in the win.

As for the crowd, Anthony Turcot and Matthew Gagnon gave their 2-1 lead midway through the game, but that wasn’t enough. Turcotte tried to start his comeback with a shortened net in third, but to no avail.

In goalkeepers, Nicholas Sheehan was able to savor the gain by blocking 27 of the 30 shots directed at him. He lost his counterpart Matisse Dorcal Mador and lost four times in 26 shots.