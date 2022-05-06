WAJAX announces the election of board members

MiningAnnouncement – Human Resources SHM

TSX Code: WJX

TorontoAnd May 4, 2022 / CNW / – Wajax Corporation (Wajax or the companyIt is announced today that the candidates named in the Company’s Management Information Bulletin dated March 8, 2022 have been elected as Directors of Wajax. Detailed results of the vote to elect the members of the Board of Directors, which was held at the annual meeting of the company’s shareholders held on May 3, 2022 Torontoat Ontarioare shown below.

Upon voting by ballot, each of the following nine (9) candidates proposed by management were elected as Directors of Wajax:

candidate vote for % of votes for abstain from voting % of abstentions Leslie Abi Karam 9137084 98.75% 115,399 1.25% Thomas M. Alford 9138888 98.77% 113,595 1.23% Edward M. Barrett 8814832 95.27% 437651 4.73% Douglas iCarty 8821839 95.35% 430644 4.65% Silvia D Kruminska 9139314 98.78% 113169 1.22% a. Jane Craiged 8998907 97.26% 253576 2.74% Ignacy B Domagalski 8873652 95.91% 378831 4.09% Alexander S Taylor 8808854 95.21% 443629 4.79% Susanothayakumar 9058560 97.90% 193923 2.10%

The company also announced that Edward M. Barrett has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Alexander S. Taylor chairs the Board Governance Committee.

Wajax company

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of the world’s oldest and most diversified providers of industrial products and services. Canada. The company operates an integrated distribution system whose activities include sales, parts and technical support services to a wide range of customers in industries that reflect the diversity of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial, commercial, oil sands, transportation, mineral processing, public sector and utilities, and oil and natural gas.

SOURCE Wajax Company

This press release may also be of interest to you

A press release was sent on May 4, 2022 at 8:02 pm and distributed by:

