Economy

WAJAX announces the election of board members

May 6, 2022
Maria Gill
category in: Mining
Threads : Announcement – Human Resources SHM

TSX Code: WJX

TorontoAnd May 4, 2022 / CNW / – Wajax Corporation (Wajax or the companyIt is announced today that the candidates named in the Company’s Management Information Bulletin dated March 8, 2022 have been elected as Directors of Wajax. Detailed results of the vote to elect the members of the Board of Directors, which was held at the annual meeting of the company’s shareholders held on May 3, 2022 Torontoat Ontarioare shown below.

Upon voting by ballot, each of the following nine (9) candidates proposed by management were elected as Directors of Wajax:

candidate

vote for

% of votes for

abstain from voting

% of abstentions

Leslie Abi Karam

9137084

98.75%

115,399

1.25%

Thomas M. Alford

9138888

98.77%

113,595

1.23%

Edward M. Barrett

8814832

95.27%

437651

4.73%

Douglas iCarty

8821839

95.35%

430644

4.65%

Silvia D Kruminska

9139314

98.78%

113169

1.22%

a. Jane Craiged

8998907

97.26%

253576

2.74%

Ignacy B Domagalski

8873652

95.91%

378831

4.09%

Alexander S Taylor

8808854

95.21%

443629

4.79%

Susanothayakumar

9058560

97.90%

193923

2.10%

The company also announced that Edward M. Barrett has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Alexander S. Taylor chairs the Board Governance Committee.

Wajax company

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of the world’s oldest and most diversified providers of industrial products and services. Canada. The company operates an integrated distribution system whose activities include sales, parts and technical support services to a wide range of customers in industries that reflect the diversity of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial, commercial, oil sands, transportation, mineral processing, public sector and utilities, and oil and natural gas.

SOURCE Wajax Company

This press release may also be of interest to you

A press release was sent on May 4, 2022 at 8:02 pm and distributed by:

See also  Mining company in NS. ordered to pay fines totaling $250,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.