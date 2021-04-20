What do you watch on TV Tuesday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Tuesday, April 20:

“If we like each other”

It is always stressful to meet the important people in the life of the person we love. Carlos wonders if Sele meets Brigitte’s expectations when he meets his friends. For her part, Gabrielle’s roommate made Sebastian’s experience an extraordinary evening.

Tuesday, 7 pm, VAT.

“buried”

Paul Conroy lives a waking nightmare. A driver working in Iraq finds himself tied and locked in an underground coffin. Its survival depends on two simple things: a mobile phone and a lighter weight. Canadian Ryan Reynolds is on top of the bill in this suspense.

Mardi, 19 hours, addikTV.

“In the park with Martha.”

Martha Stewart, a horticulture and farming fan, rolls up her sleeves so she can plant, cultivate and harvest. In this episode, she suggests techniques for creating a potted garden. Among other things, it is interested in succulents, summer plants and herbs with its gardeners.

Tuesday, 7:30 pm, Canal at.

“Bill”

In this final episode of Spring, we follow tenants being held hostage, as the building they live in has become a construction site. One of their fears is exposure to asbestos and targeting an owner who wants them to move.

Tuesday, 7:30 pm, ICI-Canada Radio Télé.

‘Little man’

In the 1980s, Tom Hanks’ face was still young, he lent his features to a teenager who was transferred to the body of an adult after his desire to become taller was granted. A sympathetic fictional comedy in which the actor’s joy is contagious.

Tuesday, 8 p.m., take 2.

“Our neighbors are spiders”

There is a whole world to discover with dwelling on spiders, and many fear bugs. However, anthropologist Alice Roberts, who suffers from arachnophobia, wanted to know more about her. His exploration begins with a visit to a house full of these creatures.

Tuesday, 10 pm, ICI Explora.

“The 33”

Based on real events, this movie highlights 33 people trapped underground with a limited amount of water and food in a mine in San Jose, Chile, and the people who want to help them. Antonio Banderas and Juliette Binoche are part of the cast.

Tuesday, 11 pm, ME and CIE.