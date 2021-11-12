What is the best time to sleep to reduce the risk of heart disease?

Posted on November 12, 2021, 3:01 pmUpdated on November 12, 2021, 3:18pm

Night owls may disappoint. A new study shows that there is an ideal time period for To fall into the arms of Morpheus At least to take care of his heart. Neither too early nor too late: the ideal time is between 10pm and 11pm.

Based on data from more than 88,000 participants in the UK Biobank (a large cross-channel database), the survey indicates that sleeping at 10pm or later is associated with a lower risk of infection. Cardiovascular disease Sleeping early or late.

Connected bracelets

David Blanes, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, explained that sooner or later people who go to bed may miss important milestones such as daylight , which helps regulate its own body clock. If the latter is not properly regulated in the long term, he said, “this disruption of the circadian clock increases inflammation and impairs glucose regulation, two factors that can exacerbate the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

in a ” European Heart Journal The Oxford University Medical Journal of Cardiology and David Blanes and colleagues reported that 3,172 of the 88,026 participants developed cardiovascular disease during the multi-year study. The team relied on data from connected bracelets, a record of sleep onset and time of awakening, that the participants wore.

They found that in this sample, 1,371 patients slept after midnight on average, 1,196 slept between 11 p.m. and midnight and 473 (or about 15%) slept between 10 and 11 p.m. Only 132 people slept before 10pm.

More pronounced in women

After taking into account various factors, such as age, gender, sleep duration and irregularity, chronological pattern (early riser or night owl), smoking and BMI, diabetes The researchers found that participants who slept between 10 pm and 10:59 pm were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who slept earlier or later.

more accurate, Those who slept in the middle of the night or later They had a 25% increased risk of cardiovascular disease, while those who slept before 10 p.m. had a 24% increased risk. Even sleeping an hour later than the optimal time frame was a great thing: People who slept between 11 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. had a 12% higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those who slept in the morning the previous hour.

“Because we also adjusted for all of the other most common cardiovascular risk factors, it’s clear that this association is significant in some way,” David Plans said. According to the scientific team, the results appear to be more pronounced in women than in men, although the reasons are not clear.

The importance of sleep hygiene

The study has its limitations, not least because it is based solely on data from adults between the ages of 43 and 79. In addition, the UK Biobank participants, this large longitudinal database lives for analysis Contributions of both genetics And the environment in a large number of behavioral and health issues, predominantly white.

Thus David Plans cautioned against a hasty interpretation of the data, saying that more research on a larger number of participants is needed to confirm these findings. He added that the sample was not representative enough, and could not create a prescription, but merely a recommendation.

Finally, he said, the study reinforced the importance of sleep hygiene, the habits that promote a good night’s sleep. “People often assume that cardiovascular disease is due to physiological effects,” he said. “In fact, the impact of circadian disruption on the cardiovascular system is enormous.”