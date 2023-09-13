What to expect from the 23/24 football season?

The football world is abuzz with excitement as fans, pundits, and players eagerly anticipate the 2023/24 football season. This season promises to be a thrilling ride, with intense competitions and strong squads vying for glory. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what fans can expect from the upcoming season and highlight some of the strongest squads to watch out for.

Fierce title races

The 2023/24 football season is expected to deliver nail-biting title races across various leagues. Whether it's the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, or Bundesliga, competition is expected to be fierce.

Fans can look forward to closely contested matches as top clubs battle for domestic supremacy. The resurgence of smaller clubs and the unpredictability of outcomes add an extra layer of excitement to the season.

International competitions

The football calendar is dotted with international competitions in the 2023/24 season. The FIFA World Cup is the highlight of the season, bringing together the best national teams from around the world. The tournament promises to showcase the highest level of football talent, with players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé aiming to leave their mark on the grandest stage of all.

The strongest squads to watch

While many squads have strengthened their ranks, a few standout teams are expected to dominate in the 2023/24 season.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

PSG has been a force to be reckoned with in recent years, and their ambition shows no signs of waning. With a star-studded lineup that includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, PSG boasts one of the most formidable attacking trios in football history. The addition of strong defenders and midfielders further solidifies their squad.

Manchester City

Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City continues to excel. Known for their fluid attacking play and possession-based football, City has a squad packed with talent. Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Ruben Dias are expected to shine, making City a strong contender for the Premier League title.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich remains the powerhouse of German football. With players like Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich, the team is a formidable force in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians' attacking prowess and well-organized defense make them strong candidates for domestic and international success.

Liverpool

Liverpool is another Premier League giant that is expected to perform well in the 2023/24 season. The defensive reinforcements make Liverpool a well-rounded squad. With Jurgen Klopp at the helm, the team plays high-intensity football and possesses a strong attacking trio in

Mohamed Salah;

Sadio Mané;

Roberto Firmino.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid boasts a rich history of success and a squad filled with world-class talent. With players like Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, and Toni Kroos, they are set to challenge for La Liga supremacy. Their experience in high-pressure situations could prove crucial in critical moments.