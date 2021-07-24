What we know about the submerged continent under the Pacific Ocean – La Nouvelle Tribune

Several years after the discovery of the continent called Zealandia, scientists continue to conduct research in order to obtain more information about this buried continent. to me National Geographic Last July 23, researchers set out to take samples of an ore called zircon which would have allowed some information to be obtained. The results of this research show that Zealandia does indeed have the status of a continent.

The continent would be much older than everyone thought. According to scientists, it has existed for 1.3 billion years. The research also led to the conclusion that there is a kraton within Zealandia. A study conducted a few years ago indicated that this rocky core is still undetectable under this continent the size of Australia.

Discovered in the early nineties

However, the elements taken from this continent enabled researchers to discover the presence of many rocks rich in silicates. Remember that Zealandia still called Te Riu-a-Māui The Maori language was discovered in the early 1990s, and in doing so will be the eighth continent of the planet. Its surface will be about five million square kilometers. It is buried under the surface of the Pacific Ocean, and its only visible parts are New Caledonia and New Zealand.