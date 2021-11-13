Where is KeyHouse, the Locke family home?

series lovers lock and key They finally found it The second season of the program, at the end of last October, on Netflix. In total, ten new episodes were revealed on the platform, in which Darby Stanchfield, Conor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott, among others, found their roles. Also an opportunity to learn more about the mysteries in the field of the Lock family, which hide many keys with incredible powers.

Moreover, this famous house, named KeyHouse, He will be located in Matheson, a fictitious city in Massachusetts (USA). However, the series is being filmed in Toronto, Canada. The house full of magic keys, for its part, doesn’t really exist since it was built and decorated at the Canadian studios of Cinespace Film. In addition, fictional scenes allegedly representing Matheson were filmed in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Another place already in existence that was chosen to film certain sequences of Locke & Key: the Natural Furnace Garden, still in Canada. In this wonderfully landscaped place are the cave (including the famous door to another dimension, where the Omega Key can be used) and the magnificent cliff.

For those in a hurry who have already completed the second season of the series, know that season 3 is now over. Already announced by Netflix, and this is since December 2020 (…)

