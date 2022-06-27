Wimbledon | The Magnificent Four

They will be 128 players at the start of Wimbledon. Only one will win. Even if no points were awarded this year, they would be four years old and really could dream up a big honor. Let’s call them the wonderful four.

Nicholas Richard

Journalism

Novak Djokovic, aka The Thing

He’s proven over the past few months that Novak Djokovic is a unique person for good and bad reasons. However, there are no players stronger than him from four years ago. Even if he has just been eliminated from world number one, he remains the favorite to win the tournament and thus win for the seventh time in the All England Club. Strength and resistance are two of Deoko’s greatest qualities and it’s clear that he will be able to capitalize on them, especially at a table shrunk by the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev (injured in the foot). When in his territory, the Serb is practically invincible. Still looking for 21e The title in Grand Slam tournaments and if he’s going to get there, he’ll be 4e Straight to Wimbledon. Djokovic was disqualified from the Australian Open and was eliminated in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal. The two could meet in the final match. The Serbian has not played since this defeat to Porte Dutweil.

Rafael Nadal, also known as the Human Torch

PHOTO GLYN KIRK, AFP Rafael Nadal

The Matador was able to rise from the ashes at the start of the year, having missed the entire end of last season. The sacred fire is still burning in the Spaniard who won his first two major championships of the season, in Australia and at Roland Garros, for the first time in his career. Against all odds, Nadal two games ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the greatest men’s champion in history, racking up 22 major tournament wins. The old man made his Wimbledon debut in 2003 and has since become one of his sport’s greatest ambassadors. He is looking for a Grand Slam, an unprecedented feat since 1969. Despite the recurring pain in one foot that causes him to suffer martyrdom, Nadal has slightly burned his head due to his participation in the last Roland Garros tournament. He made it through many injections. He seems more passionate than ever and is ready to do anything to leave an indelible mark on his sport, whatever the cost. He is the second seed in the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, also known as Mr. Fantastic

Photo by John Sibley, Reuters archive Felix Auger-Aliassime

Everyone says it without exception: Felix Auger-Aliassime is a true gentleman. A mature and responsible boy who is respected by everyone despite his age of 21 years. But what we have said is that he has an extraordinary chance of winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. He has proven that he can compete with the best in the world. Remember his quarter-final match against Daniil Medvedev in Australia in January, or against Nadal at Roland Garros recently. Quebec’s sending and his agility on the net will allow him to do well in the tournament he especially loves. Auger-Aliassime has extraordinary talent and Olympic calmness. With a title already in his pocket this season, he is the sixth seed and perhaps the fourth best player on grass present at the tournament. He reached the quarter-finals last year, and even if his season on the grass was up and down, Quebecers could be proud of more than one in two weeks.

Matteo Berrettini, also known as The Invisible Woman

Photo by Andrew College, Reuters archives Matteo Berrettini

Of course Matteo Berrettini is a man. Now that the case has been settled, it was difficult to predict how he would return after a three-month absence due to a hand injury. In fact, the Italian has been almost invisible since the start of the season. He lost in the Australian Open semi-finals to Nadal, but after that, the radio fell silent, or almost. In the end, the 26-year-old returned to the grass in Stuttgart, unexpectedly, and ended up winning the championship against Andy Murray. The following week, at the Queen’s Championship, he won the highest honors for the second year in a row. To see him go to the Wimbledon final last year, and after such a fantastic comeback to the game, we have to admit that Berrettini is ready to play on grass and that he could easily make it to a field he owns next week. He would be the eighth seed and although he has a relatively calm temperament, he has a great personality and can generate a lot of power from a height of six feet five inches.