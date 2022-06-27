Session: Frontiers: Interactive World Map – Session

in Course: Boundaries, you’ll have to loot a lot of resources, especially during the first hours of gameplay, and it’s not necessarily easy to tell, when we start the experiment, which object, ore or collectible item is where, since the world is relatively large and, times dangerous. In fact, to save precious minutes, it is possible to use interactive map.

Interactive map of The Cycle

Like we told you, looting things is a very important part of session, Since it is the things you collect on the battlefield that allow you to advance and get, among other things, more advanced equipment. During the first hours of gameplay, it will not be easy to get rid of the resources that the leaders of the different factions have requested. sessionand this is the reason for using a file interactive map Obviously welcome.

thanks for that a map, which offers you two maps of The Cycle (currently), you will find everything you need. on this interactive map, we can effectively display all the resources in the game, be it collectibles, object locations, ammo chests or even the most interesting areas to explore. In other words, if you are a bit lost and need help, you can turn to this map, which will save you a lot of time in your search.



You can use the search bar to locate something specific, or select a resource or location via a list on the left side of the screen. As you will have the opportunity to see, this card is completely complete, just like the cards.

In short, if you are one of the players who wants not to waste a lot of time searching for certain things, or simply forget where to find specific resources, You can use this interactive map from The Cycle: FrontierWhich remains, as we have told you, the most complete at present.

The Cycle: Frontier is, as a reminder, available on PC through Steam, and will be released later on consoles.